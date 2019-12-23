Global  

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We have a relatively mild day on-tap again for today.

It doesn't look quite as warm as yesterday, but we'll still sneak into the low-40s.

Tonight will once again be quiet with lows in the upper-20s.

Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the low-40s with partly cloudy skies at times.

Christmas will be cloudy and mild with highs around 40.

There may be a few patches of drizzle.

On the day after Christmas there are some signs of a weak system that could bring some light rain showers with temperatures in the mid-40s.
