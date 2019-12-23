Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.

Francis Maguire reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

martashak2

martashak RT @Reuters: South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea https://t.co/NVYDMq3Kkv https://t.co/Np0xrm1SYM 7 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China - https://t.co/zhAga8Xccc… https://t.co/Eisgj5Htqf 10 minutes ago

jimmime1

James Crothers RT @Reuters: South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea https://t.co/Xue6J6V2hh https://t.co/a93BKJqsGZ 25 minutes ago

Leopauldelr

Leopaul del Rosario Leopaul's blog: THREATS FROM NORTH KOREA: South Korea’s Moon says stalled talks with US not good for North Korea… https://t.co/HZnYRWuATI 25 minutes ago

neogem5

North Scott 🇵🇭 🇺🇸 🌏 RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China: Reuters https://t.co/VAgvBxgw1Z 26 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt S.Korea's Moon says stalled talks with US not good for N.Korea - https://t.co/bQwerFX2Li #GoogleAlerts 27 minutes ago

In_Cognitus

End In Now ToP FucKt: South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea - Reuters… https://t.co/jNslrVpz1c 33 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China: Reuters https://t.co/VAgvBxgw1Z 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.