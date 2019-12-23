Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.



Tweets about this martashak RT @Reuters: South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea https://t.co/NVYDMq3Kkv https://t.co/Np0xrm1SYM 7 minutes ago TheUrbanNewz Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China - https://t.co/zhAga8Xccc… https://t.co/Eisgj5Htqf 10 minutes ago James Crothers RT @Reuters: South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea https://t.co/Xue6J6V2hh https://t.co/a93BKJqsGZ 25 minutes ago Leopaul del Rosario Leopaul's blog: THREATS FROM NORTH KOREA: South Korea’s Moon says stalled talks with US not good for North Korea… https://t.co/HZnYRWuATI 25 minutes ago North Scott 🇵🇭 🇺🇸 🌏 RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China: Reuters https://t.co/VAgvBxgw1Z 26 minutes ago Ernst Nordholt S.Korea's Moon says stalled talks with US not good for N.Korea - https://t.co/bQwerFX2Li #GoogleAlerts 27 minutes ago End In Now ToP FucKt: South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea - Reuters… https://t.co/jNslrVpz1c 33 minutes ago EcoInternet Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China: Reuters https://t.co/VAgvBxgw1Z 52 minutes ago