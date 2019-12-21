Cara Delevingne surprises girlfriend Ashley Benson with birthday trip to Morocco 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published Cara Delevingne surprises girlfriend Ashley Benson with birthday trip to Morocco Cara Delevingne has whisked her girlfriend, Ashely Benson off on vacation with a surprise birthday trip to Morocco.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this