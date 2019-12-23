Abandoned baby elephant rescued from ditch after marathon operation in northeastern India

An abandoned four-year-old elephant was rescued in northeast India after a two-day rescue operation by local officials.

Video shows the rescue operation undertaken by the local forest department in Assam state's Sonitpur district.

The elephant is tied with ropes and a piece of cloth covers its eyes in a bid to prevent it from attacking anyone.

After giving the elephant a dose of sedation, it was was heaved up with the help of an earthmoving machine, locals said.

According to the local Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, the elephant has since been reunited with its mother.