Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Abandoned baby elephant rescued from ditch after marathon operation in northeastern India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Abandoned baby elephant rescued from ditch after marathon operation in northeastern India

Abandoned baby elephant rescued from ditch after marathon operation in northeastern India

An abandoned four-year-old elephant was rescued in northeast India after a two-day rescue operation by local officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Abandoned baby elephant rescued from ditch after marathon operation in northeastern India

An abandoned four-year-old elephant was rescued in northeast India after a two-day rescue operation by local officials.

Video shows the rescue operation undertaken by the local forest department in Assam state's Sonitpur district.

The elephant is tied with ropes and a piece of cloth covers its eyes in a bid to prevent it from attacking anyone.

After giving the elephant a dose of sedation, it was was heaved up with the help of an earthmoving machine, locals said.

According to the local Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, the elephant has since been reunited with its mother.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.