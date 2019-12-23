Global  

Ex footballer says racist fans should be 'banned for life'

Ex footballer says racist fans should be 'banned for life'

Ex footballer says racist fans should be 'banned for life'

Former Chelsea footballer Mickey Abrose has said fans who resort to racism in a football match should be "banned for life" after Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger was subjected to monkey chants during the Premier League clash at Tottenham yesterday.

Report by Khanomh.

