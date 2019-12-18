LAST MINUTE DEALS

Global  

It's expected to be a busy weekend for shoppers?

Trying to finish their last minute holiday shopping.

But waiting till the last minute?

Can actually lead to some major deals and steals.

44news caught up with local businesses preparing for the biggest shopping holiday of the year.

According to recent report?the saturday before christmas is expected to ring up record sale?even beating black friday deals.

Super saturday is expected to bring in nearly 34 billion dollars this year.

And shoppers are squeezing in their last minute shopping.

Local business owners are anticipating a large turnout this weeken?

Continuing to offer deals and keep their doors open for customers.

"just trying to keep up on everything in the store it can be pretty hectic."

According to the national retail federatio?

Nearly 148 million i?

Store and online shoppers across the country are expected to shop the sales on saturda?up from the 134 point 3 million last year.

Store owners recommend checking store hours before heading out the door.

If you're putting off holiday shopping and don't feel like heading out to a crowded mal?

Don't worry?

There are still thousands of last minute gifts you can find from your sofa.

Right now?

You can purchase a one year disney plus subscription for 69?

99.

Or an audible subscription for just 15 dollar a month?

It's a great option for a long commute.

Plus?

Another great option?

A meal delivery service?

Like hello fresh or blue apron.

Services start around ten dollars or less per meal.

For more on last minute gifts?

You can head to our website wevv dot com.



Recent related videos from verified sources

Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Hunt For Great Deals [Video]Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Hunt For Great Deals

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:35Published

Last-Minute Shoppers Searching For Christmas Deals [Video]Last-Minute Shoppers Searching For Christmas Deals

With only a few days before Christmas, shoppers in Pittsburgh were out in abundance looking for those last-minute deals, KDKA's Bob Allen reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:07Published

