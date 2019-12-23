Wesley Chapel girl raises big money to help foster kids 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published Wesley Chapel girl raises big money to help foster kids Elizabeth Fennig sold “Be a Blessing” T-shirts to raise almost $2,000 for A Door of Hope, a Christian-based foster organization in the Tampa Bay area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this