Will The Vikings Stop The Packers From Clinching The Division Title?

Christiane Cordero reports on why the Vikings will want to beat the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night (1:42).

WCCO This Morning -- Dec.

23, 2019
Tweets about this

hiko1115

hikomama RT @packers: Another stop from the D-🚂 & the Vikings will punt‼️ Let's hear those #GoPackGo chants when the #Packers are on defense! #GB… 51 minutes ago

decipheringit

S.M.L Just wanna say this The @Vikings in my opinion are a better all around team than the @packers But the @packers h… https://t.co/gBMEbmmvFD 1 hour ago

Trevorlloyd92

Trevor Lloyd 🎄🎅🎁 Packers defence once again keeping us in the game. Just stop making stupid mistakes on offence and we will walk this game. Vikings are shit. 2 hours ago

VPofStuff

Brian Waszak @packers Stop turning it over and the @Vikings will stop scoring. I'm ready for some football! @MNF #GoPackGo 2 hours ago

