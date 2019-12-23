Will The Vikings Stop The Packers From Clinching The Division Title? 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:42s - Published Will The Vikings Stop The Packers From Clinching The Division Title? Christiane Cordero reports on why the Vikings will want to beat the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night (1:42). WCCO This Morning -- Dec. 23, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this hikomama RT @packers: Another stop from the D-🚂 & the Vikings will punt‼️ Let's hear those #GoPackGo chants when the #Packers are on defense! #GB… 51 minutes ago S.M.L Just wanna say this The @Vikings in my opinion are a better all around team than the @packers But the @packers h… https://t.co/gBMEbmmvFD 1 hour ago Trevor Lloyd 🎄🎅🎁 Packers defence once again keeping us in the game. Just stop making stupid mistakes on offence and we will walk this game. Vikings are shit. 2 hours ago Brian Waszak @packers Stop turning it over and the @Vikings will stop scoring. I'm ready for some football! @MNF #GoPackGo 2 hours ago