France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon

France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon

France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon

Protesters reportedly tangled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday (December 22).
France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon

Protesters reportedly tangled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday (December 22).

A nationwide strike against plans by French President Emmanuel Macron to change the country’s pension system have now lasted 19 days.

Video shows riot police arriving at the scene.



