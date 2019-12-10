France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:34s - Published France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon Protesters reportedly tangled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday (December 22).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

France strike: Riot police called in as protesters descend on Paris' Gare de Lyon Protesters reportedly tangled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday (December 22). A nationwide strike against plans by French President Emmanuel Macron to change the country’s pension system have now lasted 19 days. Video shows riot police arriving at the scene.







You Might Like



Tweets about this