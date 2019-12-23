Global  

Charles gives an update on his father, the Duke of Edinburgh's health

The Prince of Wales says his father is being looked after well in hospital when asked by a reporter during a visit to Fishlake in South Yorkshire.

The Duke of Edinburgh has remained in the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for a third night, receiving treatment for a “pre-existing condition”.
