This Indonesian man EATS FIRE

Footage captured earlier this year (August 14) in Batam City, Indonesia shows a street performer entertain onlookers at his show.
Video shows the man dubbed a 'fire-eater' using a trick of the eye to simulate the eating of the flames.

A Vietnamese tourist who filmed the video said: "I was surprised to see the man perform.

"He touched the burning flame with his hand, then took the embers and put them in his mouth.

"The man's mouth was normal and not injured by the fire."




