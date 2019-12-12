Ten tiny Great Dane puppies adorably scream for attention

Great Danes are one of the most loyal and loving dog breeds imaginable.

They are excellent companions and true family members.

This litter of adorable Great Dane puppies is only three weeks old and they are growing quickly.

At eight weeks, they will be ready to go to their forever homes.

They are being raised by a wonderful breeder who has carefully selected ten lucky families to take them all home when the time comes.

Here, the puppies are getting a visit from one of those families.

They are eager to meet their new dog and to see what she looks like and how she responds to a little cuddling and affection.

The family has had a Great Dane named Briva but she passed on about six months before, at the age of 13.

This is an exceptionally long life for a breed so large and she kept the family safe and happy as the children grew.

They fell completely in love with the breed through their experience with Briva and they are excited about welcoming another into their home.

These puppies sense that there are people at their house who are willing to pick them up and cuddle with them.

They love the warmth and the interaction and they cry and scream for attention.

The kids in the family are doing their best to pass the puppies around and give them all a little love, but keeping up with the demands of ten puppies is a difficult task.

The puppies all have a different coloured collar on so they can be identified and kept track of.

They look so similar that they would be lost in the sea of little furry faces without the collars.

The mother of the puppies is an enormous and beautiful Great Dane who watched the interaction carefully from across the room.

Good-natured and trusting, she tolerated the puppies being picked up, but she did not take her eyes off them and seemed to be counting each of them as the visit went on.

The mother is a 170 pound giant with a loving personality.

The father is equally calm and family oriented.

These puppies are sure to thrive and develop their own loving personalities when they reach their new homes.

For those who have been lucky enough to experience the love and devotion of a dog, doing without one seems unthinkable.

And for those who have ever loved a Great Dane, they are forever changed.