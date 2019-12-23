Global  

Stay or leave? Australians caught in bushfires grapple with difficult decision

Scorching heat baking Australia eased on Monday bringing relief from extreme bushfires, which destroyed around 180 houses and killed one person over the weekend, allowing firefighters to prepare for worsening conditions post-Christmas.

Emer McCarthy reports.
