People We Lost in 2019



Tweets about this Labour Films RT @fbunational: Today is 50 years since the Rose & Crown hotel fire, where 11 people lost their lives. Find out about how the tragedy shap… 3 seconds ago BriKnowsBeautyNYC RT @VenkaylaHaynes: Sending so much love this holiday season to the friends and family of four college students - Alexis Crawford, Ruth Geo… 4 seconds ago Kathryn M. Griffith “It's a mystery, filled with possible ghosts, a lost will and a villain who's just crazy enough to believe he has t… https://t.co/Y0GrAaM14U 5 seconds ago harlz not to be basic or anything but I don’t deserve what people put me through but I try to see the good in everyone &… https://t.co/ABzLziR7ZQ 5 seconds ago 𝓝 RT @mangonama: Please help if you can. It feels so jarring to be asking people on the internet for help on my medical expenses but this is… 5 seconds ago Nickell RT @MariaTaylor: Not many people are universally loved & respected. Ed was. Not many people always have a smile on their face. Ed did. Not… 8 seconds ago INDIA not HINDUstan. راجیف RT @India_Resists: Yes, India needs a register, but not to count religions. Let there be a register of all farmers who committed suicide… 8 seconds ago RVAVisionZero RT @NRSForg: Every holiday season, hundreds of lives are lost due to drunk drivers. Over the past 5 years, an average of 300 people died… 10 seconds ago