Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking

American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about American Airlines new non-binary gender booking option
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imalonetogether

Alone Together American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when booking https://t.co/KRbwz5IHZs https://t.co/2gtiEBsQMj 12 minutes ago

FortyTravel

Forty Travel American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when booking https://t.co/96DXycIVgY https://t.co/eUbQIMs446 12 minutes ago

SecretFlying

Secret Flying American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when booking https://t.co/4Xciukj1yx https://t.co/mbodkazZrQ 14 minutes ago

webbeo

German R. American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/LnX0MA3Mnv https://t.co/EViMnFXYN3 3 hours ago

NikkiMarshall8

Nikki Marshall American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/SYS5bwniCP https://t.co/Z3bZHSVvvI 7 hours ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/JdC8sezPDv If you fly… https://t.co/ouivCAdaZ3 7 hours ago

SebastianGogola

Sebastian Gogola American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/8T59MsSB1Y 7 hours ago

Homaionkabir

Homaion Kabir - Digital Marketer American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight If you fly with American Airlines,… https://t.co/VQMID3q8oo 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.