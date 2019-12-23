American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about American Airlines new non-binary gender booking option



Tweets about this Alone Together American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when booking https://t.co/KRbwz5IHZs https://t.co/2gtiEBsQMj 12 minutes ago Forty Travel American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when booking https://t.co/96DXycIVgY https://t.co/eUbQIMs446 12 minutes ago Secret Flying American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when booking https://t.co/4Xciukj1yx https://t.co/mbodkazZrQ 14 minutes ago German R. American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/LnX0MA3Mnv https://t.co/EViMnFXYN3 3 hours ago Nikki Marshall American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/SYS5bwniCP https://t.co/Z3bZHSVvvI 7 hours ago Stanley Ng Kok Wah American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/JdC8sezPDv If you fly… https://t.co/ouivCAdaZ3 7 hours ago Sebastian Gogola American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight https://t.co/8T59MsSB1Y 7 hours ago Homaion Kabir - Digital Marketer American Airlines now offers non-binary gender options when you book a flight If you fly with American Airlines,… https://t.co/VQMID3q8oo 7 hours ago