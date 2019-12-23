Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s - Published Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend. Police were called to 40-year-old's home in Islington on 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted and she was charged the following day. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

