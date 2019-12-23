Global  

Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault

Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault

Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend.

Police were called to 40-year-old's home in Islington on 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted and she was charged the following day.

Report by Khanomh.

