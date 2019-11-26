Students pack 20,000 pounds of food for people in need

In 1931.

Leahs "these boxes are filled with food.

And there are rows and rows of these boxes.

They are going to food pantries.

Right on time for the holidays.

Nat of boxes today students from kids unlimited took time out of their school day to help people in need.

Vanessa we all thought that we are just going a really great thhing.

Packing boxes with a varity of food.

Martin we are putting canned food.

Foods that basically won't go bad.

There are multiple crates stacked with food.

Luis sanchez from access says today they packed about 20 thousand pounds of food.

The boxes will go to more than 20 food pantries.

Martin for people that don't have so much food.

It took the students a few hours to pack.

Sanchez this type of team work is really important.

Especially at their age luis it's really cool for us to connext with the younger generation he says when students start volunteering at a young age they instill those values.

And carry it with them throughout their life.

Without volunteers food pantries would never get this food.

Vanessa makes me happy that other people can get food and stuff.

Volunteers don't just need to be students like vanessa lin.

Sanchez says this is a great opportunity for teams or businesses.

In medford leah thompson newswatch 12.

