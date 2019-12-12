Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dairy expert hopeful USMCA shows promising future for WI farmers

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Dairy expert hopeful USMCA shows promising future for WI farmers

Dairy expert hopeful USMCA shows promising future for WI farmers

Dairy farmers in Wisconsin are celebrating the passage of the new North American Trade Deal as they wait for the Senate to approve the agreement early next year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dairy expert hopeful USMCA shows promising future for WI farmers

Dot com dairy farmers in wisconsin are celebrating the passage of the new north american trade deal as they wait for the senate to approve the agreement early next year.

But a local expert tells us dairy farmers should expect more from trade deals to come.

He said the details on manufacturing in this deal will likely have a larger impact.

While he said the u-s-m-c-a was important for american farmers, it likely won't bring money back to dairies, though it does put us back on terms we'd like with mexico and canada.

(((" 56:28 i think there's a bit of a misunderstanding with dairy producers that it sounds like getting this settled will just take us to places we've never been before, but that's not true :40 what it really does primarily for dairy is to get us back to where we were before :45 "))) he is hopeful that thishows the u.s. government can get these trade deals negotiated, which he said is needed for getting an agreement with china.

Many dairy farmers rely on that deal to make money from whey, a byproduct of cheese production.

China is the world's largest buyer of




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Land O' Lakes Sees Autonomous Path to the Future [Video]Land O' Lakes Sees Autonomous Path to the Future

The dairy company's CEO Beth Ford addressed the struggles of the American farmer, the USMCA trade agreement, and the future of autonomous truck shipping on Cheddar.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:50Published

Wisconsin dairy farmers hopeful ahead of trade deal, industry expert says more work to be done [Video]Wisconsin dairy farmers hopeful ahead of trade deal, industry expert says more work to be done

Announcement of a trade deal agreement was great news to Wisconsin dairy farmers Tuesday, who have been hoping for revised trade with two of their top exporters in the world for years.

Credit: WISCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.