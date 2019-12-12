Dot com dairy farmers in wisconsin are celebrating the passage of the new north american trade deal as they wait for the senate to approve the agreement early next year.

But a local expert tells us dairy farmers should expect more from trade deals to come.

He said the details on manufacturing in this deal will likely have a larger impact.

While he said the u-s-m-c-a was important for american farmers, it likely won't bring money back to dairies, though it does put us back on terms we'd like with mexico and canada.

(((" 56:28 i think there's a bit of a misunderstanding with dairy producers that it sounds like getting this settled will just take us to places we've never been before, but that's not true :40 what it really does primarily for dairy is to get us back to where we were before :45 "))) he is hopeful that thishows the u.s. government can get these trade deals negotiated, which he said is needed for getting an agreement with china.

Many dairy farmers rely on that deal to make money from whey, a byproduct of cheese production.

China is the world's largest buyer of