Wild Thyme - Chocolate Truffles

Chef allison davis here in the wild thyme kitchen.

And i am making a little something sweet.

Baking is not my forte, but i know around the holidays we're always talking about different candies and you just see so many different recipes that come out of the woodwork this time of year.

So i wanted to simplify it and show you something that you can make that's very attractive and who doesn't love chocolate?

So we are making chocolate truffles and they're very, very easy.

Basically all you're doing is creating a chocolate ganache, and a chocolate ganache is just equal parts basically of chocolate and cream.

You never want to try to cook chocolate on the stove directly simply because it will scorch.

So what i'm doing at this point is just a double boiling method.

So you put a glass or a metal bowl over top of water and the steam is what cooks and melts the chocolate down.

So in this bowl i have about a cup, eight ounces of chocolate and we're almost melted at this point.

We have roughly three- fourths cup of cream, a little bit of vanilla.

So i'm going to go ahead and add in a couple of tablespoons of melted butter into our chocolate.

And that's going to give a really nice shine to our chocolate.

As you can already tell, it's glistening as that butter melts into it.

All right, we're going to add just a splash of vanilla and then you go in with some warm cream, and this just will work its way in and thicken almost the chocolate as it as it heats it and works in with it.

All right, so once this comes together, we have our ganache, but we're not ready for truffles yet because it's obviously hot, and it's melted, and in order to roll out your truffles, you really need to get your ganache nice and cooled.

So i have a batch here that i went ahead and made and this has been in the freezer overnight.

And so once you have it and it's solid, you can take these, just a tablespoon and just start to roll your truffles, and then there's a lot of different things that you could roll it in.

I've got some holiday sprinkles, the mixed nuts, cocoa powder is popular, coconut, or even some different sugars, but this is going to be really colorful and really pretty on the plate and it's a very easy holiday dessert that you can have out for your guests that i just, like i said, it's almost like biting into chocolate fudge.

It's just rich and a little bit goes a long way when you're talking rich, creamy chocolate.

As far as the chocolate that i like to use for truffles, i like to go with a semi-sweet or even a dark chocolate because if it's too sweet, it's just is too much.

I just like it a little bit more bitter.

All right.

I am working this cream in with this chocolate and once everything is combined, then it goes in the freezer.

So i'm going to turn this guy off.

And as far as the toppings go, like i said, i've got mixed nuts, coconut, another great one that i like is the heath toffee bits, but you could get really creative, and this is something the whole family could do.

So this is something certainly that you could do with the kids and then they can do all the rolling, and all the work for you, and then you've got some wonderful little treats that you can pop out and you can keep these in the freezer so as long as you have them in the freezer, they're going to keep, and you are good to go.

All right, well guys, this is like i said, a very quick, simple, easy recipe.

You know where to find this.

You can go to middaykentucky.com /recipes tab and make you guys some truffles for the holidays.

All right, i'm chef alison davis.

Thanks so much for watching.

We will be right back after this short break.

