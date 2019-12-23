JMM's Hemant Soren ousts Raghubar Das as Jharkhand Chief Minister | OneIndia News

JMM leader Hemant Soren is all set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the Mahagathbandhan registered a conclusive lead against the BJP in the state.

He thanked the people for their mandate and vowed to keep their faith.

