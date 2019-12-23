Global  

JMM's Hemant Soren ousts Raghubar Das as Jharkhand Chief Minister

JMM's Hemant Soren ousts Raghubar Das as Jharkhand Chief Minister

JMM's Hemant Soren ousts Raghubar Das as Jharkhand Chief Minister | OneIndia News

JMM leader Hemant Soren is all set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the Mahagathbandhan registered a conclusive lead against the BJP in the state.

He thanked the people for their mandate and vowed to keep their faith.

