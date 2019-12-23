Students walkout, push district to do more for sexual assault victims

Welcome back... current and former students in middleton are demanding the school district improves its response to sexual assault and harrassment claims. at a walkout this morning, speakers condemned the notn that "boys will be boys"... listing out a number of title nine guidelines they feel the district is not following.

Those include making sure no student has to share campus space with their abuser... and implementing age-appropriate education on consent and sexual violence in schools.

((("sophia martin//graduate d from mhs: 2258 it should never be the victim's job to have to come forward about seeing their abuser's face in the hall every day, even after administration promised to resolve the issue.

2308"))) the protest was postponed after a threat on instagram... which forced administrators to cancel school last week.

Speakers today say they also found pamphlets advertising the walkout torn up and thrown on the ground.

A spokesperson for the district says... this was a student-led walk-out so the district has no response to anything that was specifically said at the event.

He says the district will continue