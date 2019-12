Is the pop-up on your computer real or are scammers targeting you?

ASKING IF YOU NEED TO PAY..SOMETIMES HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS TOUPDATE YOUR COMPUTER SOFTWARE..OR WORSE..

YOU PAID THE MONEY..AND THEY STILL WANT MORE.

POPUPS..

EMAILS..

EVEN PHONE CALLS.NEIL SAYS HE GOT A MESSAGE ONHIS LAPTOP AFTER IT FROZE SAYINGHE COULDN'T USE IT..IT APPEAREDTO COME FROM MICROSOFT.

SO HECALLED..PAID THE $300 THEYWANTED TO FIX IT..

TWO DAYSLATER, NO FIX..

HE SPENT MORE..SCAMMERS... TAKING NEIL FOR ATOTAL OF 17-HUNDRED DOLLARS.STD/UP: BIG NAME COMPANIES LIKEMICROSOFT..

OR GOOGLE..

WON'TCALL OR MESSAGE YOU.

AND REALERROR MESSAGES..

WILL NEVER HAVEA PHONE NUMBER FOR YOU TO CALL.THE THREAT ACTORS TYPICALLY WANTYOU TO SIT IN FRONT OF YOURCOMPUTER, CHANGE SETTINGS, ALTERYOUR COMPUTER IN ORDER FOR THEMTO COMPROMISE IT.

CYBER SECURITYEXPERT MOREY HABER WITH BEYONDTRUST SAYS..

THE BEST WAY TOSTOP THESE SCAMMERS..

MAKE SUREYOUR ANTI VIRUS IS UP TO DATE..AND UPDATE YOUR COMPUTER ON AREGULAR BASIS TO MAKE SURE YOUHAVE ALL SECURITY PATCHES.

WHENYOU COME ACROSS ONE OF THESE POPUPS OR VOICE PHISHING ATTACKS,THE BEST THING TO DO IS JUSTHANG UP AND CLOSE THE WINDOW IFNEED REBOOT YOUR COMPUTER STDUP: IT'S EXPECTED TO BE A BIGSCAM IN ..

COMPANIES LIKEMICROSOFT HAVE A WEBSITE TOREPORT THESE SCAMS..

AND GETHELP PREVENTING FUTURE ONES..

WEHAVE A LINK AT ABC15 DOT COMSLASH LET JOE KNOW.

IMINVESTIGATOR JOEDUCEY..

