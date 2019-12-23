Global  

Servers at Waffle House keep up tradition, perform Christmas carols for more than 20 years

Servers at Waffle House keep up tradition, perform Christmas carols for more than 20 years
A Nashville Waffle House is dishing up Christmas cheer with their voices.
Servers at Waffle House keep up tradition, perform Christmas carols for more than 20 years

pez1963

P-E-Z RT @NC5: Servers at Nashville Waffle House keep up tradition, perform Christmas carols for more than 20 years https://t.co/aaqwyrRzNg 1 day ago

mann_helena

Helena Mann RT @NC5: For more than 20 years, servers at the Waffle House on Sidco Drive have performed Christmas carols in the restaurant. https://t.c… 1 day ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Servers at Nashville Waffle House keep up tradition, perform Christmas carols for more than 20 years https://t.co/aaqwyrRzNg 2 days ago

AlexApple_

Alex Apple My family has enjoyed many Christmas Day breakfasts at this @WaffleHouse, and we keep coming hack to see our famili… https://t.co/HpCAxEYb9z 2 days ago

Hannah_NC5

Hannah McDonald Their Christmas spirit is contagious 🥞🎄🎅🏼 https://t.co/abVavP0TNX 2 days ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 For more than 20 years, servers at the Waffle House on Sidco Drive have performed Christmas carols in the restauran… https://t.co/LbcRHIGuGz 2 days ago


