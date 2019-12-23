Tracking Developments in thewake of a weekend stabbing.Itleft 2 dead and one hurtoutside a midtown bar.Now --Police are looking for a manthey say could help them solvethe case..Mo Haider is in the5 alert center this morningwith who officers are tryingto find.Rebecca, right now,the man police want is 23-year-old Michael was at theand they was some key Take alook at nearby when Here'swhat out about him show, healso crimminal felony month.he's only happend morning --say argument advancementheated.three victims, Beathardand Paul Trapeni VanderbiltCenter, where The third one,is recovering.

Metro policeperson seen surveillance Basedon the --they've except theNike looking for a in this thebar.

--they've everyonewearing a sweatshirt.

Policedo not Now there a grand forthat has the 5 alert NC5.