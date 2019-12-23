Fabianski set to return 'this week' 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:53s - Published Fabianski set to return 'this week' West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will return this week having been out for three months with a torn hip muscle. 0

