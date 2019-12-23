Global  

Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial

Love Island's Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial

Love Island’s Caroline Flack banned from seeing boyfriend ahead of assault trial

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a “horror movie”.

Flack, 40, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, is alleged to have hit Burton, 27, over the head with a lamp, causing a serious head injury.
