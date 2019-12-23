Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

State releases money for Dreiser Hall project

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
State releases money for Dreiser Hall projectState releases money for Dreiser Hall project
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State releases money for Dreiser Hall project

Information tonight.

A historic building on indiana state university's campus is getting a major renovation.

The state budget committee in indianapolis approved the release of money today for isu's dreiser hall renovation project.

It's an 18 and a-half million dollar project.

Dreiser hall was first built in 19-50.

It's home to academic programs in the "college of arts and sciences".

That includes communication s and media productions.

The money will be used to make elevators and bathrooms a-d-a compliant.

The h-vac system, plumbing and exterior of the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.