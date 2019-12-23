State releases money for Dreiser Hall project

Information tonight.

A historic building on indiana state university's campus is getting a major renovation.

The state budget committee in indianapolis approved the release of money today for isu's dreiser hall renovation project.

It's an 18 and a-half million dollar project.

Dreiser hall was first built in 19-50.

It's home to academic programs in the "college of arts and sciences".

That includes communication s and media productions.

The money will be used to make elevators and bathrooms a-d-a compliant.

The h-vac system, plumbing and exterior of the