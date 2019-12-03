Trump Gaining Ground For Re-Election

Donald Trump is gaining ground in the 2020 race.

According to a new poll from CNN, Trump is on the high-end of his popularity.

A FiveThirtyEight aggregate shows Trump hit is highest approval rating among voters, 45%, since March 2017.

CNN says that the good state of the economy is contributing to Trump's rise in the polls.

Another thing helping Trump is that presidential elections are not referendums. He's going to have a named Democratic opponent.

None of the leading Democrats had a positive net favorability rating among voters in CNN's December poll.