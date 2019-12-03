Trump Gaining Ground For Re-Election

Global  

Donald Trump is gaining ground in the 2020 race.

According to a new poll from CNN, Trump is on the high-end of his popularity.

A FiveThirtyEight aggregate shows Trump hit is highest approval rating among voters, 45%, since March 2017.

CNN says that the good state of the economy is contributing to Trump's rise in the polls.

Another thing helping Trump is that presidential elections are not referendums. He's going to have a named Democratic opponent.

None of the leading Democrats had a positive net favorability rating among voters in CNN's December poll.
Calling Trump 'Morally Lost,' 'Christianity Today' Editor Calls For Impeachment

Mark Galli compares President Trump to an abusive husband who "needs to be out of the house."
NPR - Published

U.S. House speaker, Senate leader spar over Trump trial

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sparred on Monday over the...
Japan Today - Published


