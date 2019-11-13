Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

SHEPHERD REACTION

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
SHEPHERD REACTIONSHEPHERD REACTION
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SHEPHERD REACTION

We're getting new reaction to alyssa shepherd's prison sentence.

The parents of the three children she hit and killed while they were getting on a school bus in fulton county say the sentence is not enough.

The family of the child who survived is also upset.

Maverik lowe's grandparents are among*more than ?

Thousand people to sign a petition on change dot org.

Selina guevara has this story.

Take a look at this video of maverick lowe successfully swimming across the pool.

This was during one of his three weekly physical therapy sessions that he's been attending ever since a crash in fulton county changed his life and killed three of his friends.

"he's got fears about everything now.

He's scared to death of cars.

So that's gonna be something that he's gonna be going into."

On wednesday the woman who hit him... alyssa shepherd... was sentenced to four years in prison... three years of house arrest and three years of probation.

The maximum sentence could have been 21 years.

"he was asked if he was excited to find out what she got and he said "why it doesn't matter.

She's not gonna get anything for it.

And sadly he was right."

Maverick was feeling camera shy today but his grandparents have been by his side for the journey.

Most of the family had a similar reaction when they heard the sentence.

"furious., i was mad, i was hurt, i was confused, i guess i didn't understand why... how this judge could think so little of these children's lives."

Andy pletcher told me over and over that kidslives are worth more than a year each.

He says he feels the sentence was influenced by shepherd's family connections in the rochester community.

"think if it was me i'd be sitting in jail for 21 and a half years.

Ii think that they would have sentenced me to the maximum of the law."

He signed the petition hoping it can influence future court cases.

"this has set a precedent to where ok i go out, i kill 3 kids, hurt one, ok i get a couple years in jail, house arrest, and i'll be good.

No, that's not alright.

It's not."

Shepherd's lawyers say they plan to appeal the sentence.

She was taken straight to jail after the sentencing.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

shep_shepherd

I AM DOGGAGE RT @FudgyShepherd: So you have all seen the many photos of folk fursuiting at work.. but have you ever seen a reaction from the boss like m… 3 hours ago

PaperBirdMaster

Pau Montequi @PalacioParranda @Carl_Sagan42 I strongly disagree with this. Reacting with "small" things don't make the reaction… https://t.co/ZhtNB75uvZ 15 hours ago

FrecklesXX20

Freckles 20🐕 💔Cocco 11/1 @ODoodles1 @kramer_susan @LJ_doodle Puppy Wag Wag used to put her head inside Dad's boots & then run all over the h… https://t.co/JW1lBEaNiX 1 day ago

Lorijbrown51

Lori J Brown RT @Berti_and_Ernie: German Shepherd has priceless reaction to crying puppies https://t.co/xBrtsq9V5o 1 day ago

natureinart

Su Shimeld We are passengers on spaceship Earth + people are killing off the crew. But every time there is an action there is… https://t.co/TqRENiENPR 2 days ago

gshadona446893

Ken Morris @Berti_and_Ernie Tried opening it twice on your page, but kept getting a huge T-shirt ad and the German Shepherd vi… https://t.co/eZvEbdT8oq 2 days ago

Berti_and_Ernie

Ernie and Berti German Shepherd has priceless reaction to crying puppies https://t.co/xBrtsq9V5o 2 days ago

WonderfullyWove

Wonderfully Woven @BryenMiller @Change Flashing lights on a bus help but can't guarantee safety. Why do deer get hit all the time? NO… https://t.co/bj6zy3S5wo 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'What a beautiful little thing': Australian dad who denied wanting a puppy has unexpected and heartfelt reaction to Christmas su [Video]'What a beautiful little thing': Australian dad who denied wanting a puppy has unexpected and heartfelt reaction to Christmas su

Footage, filmed on Monday (December 9) in an Adelaide home, shows a dad's heartwarming reaction to being surprised with a new puppy for Christmas. The filmer told Newsflare: "After moving cities, my..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published

German Shepherd puppies take on robot spider [Video]German Shepherd puppies take on robot spider

Darcy and Dodger are two month old German Shepherd puppies and they are absolute darlings. They love to play and cuddle. In this video they show how brave they are. I was absolutely amazed by their..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.