Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Christmas in Canada.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend Christmas holidays in Canada

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 21 (ANI): British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to...
Sify - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

uSiiMa

Simamkele Solomon RT @enews: Last Christmas we gave our hearts to Harry and Meghan. This Christmas it belongs solely to baby Archie. 😍https://t.co/uWqWcd8RRC… 35 seconds ago

achiv62

Anyi Castro RT @CABRAXAS10: In May 2018 Janina Gavankar told everyone she'd been Meghan's 'friend for 15 years'. But two days before wedding, Janina st… 50 seconds ago

uSiiMa

Simamkele Solomon RT @NolaMarianna: Baby Archie taking centre stage in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card this year. Cutieeeee 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/… 57 seconds ago

padams29

Paul Adams RT @tylerrdawson: Meanwhile, I woke up to an appallingly racist email regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who were the subject of muc… 5 minutes ago

RenegadeLady2

Renegade Lady RT @Koki08201: The downfall of Harry and Meghan https://t.co/Dymm3x5Tqm 6 minutes ago

MadonnaLoveDale

Dale Crites RT @PerezHilton: This is totally some royal shade, right? https://t.co/1rWoLHH3Vs 6 minutes ago

Koki08201

Koki0820 The downfall of Harry and Meghan https://t.co/Dymm3x5Tqm 7 minutes ago

ae4ca

Alicia RT @Refinery29: Merry Christmas from little Archie! https://t.co/PIzhLZQoFG 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Andrew joins royals as they celebrate Christmas in Norfolk [Video]Prince Andrew joins royals as they celebrate Christmas in Norfolk

Notable absentees were Harry and Meghan, who are spending Christmas in Canada, and Prince Philip, 98, who left hospital on Christmas Eve.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:23Published

Prince Harry, Meghan & Archie Release Christmas Card [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan & Archie Release Christmas Card

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie are sending their holiday wishes to the world.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.