Locals hurrying for last minute shopping

It's that time of year to pick up some last-minute gifts before the holidays, and shops are preparing for the rush.
The weekend before the holidays and local shops are gearing up for last minute shoppers.

Chris daniels with kirks jewelry in downtown chico the holiday season is their busiest time of the year.

People are stopping in for earrings, pendants and even engagement rings.

Daniels says this year they're seeing a lot more local shoppers.

We have extra staff extra inventory we're ready with our bags and bows and beautiful packaging to make your holiday very nice daniels told action news now last year after the camp fire they had a lot of customers come in to replace items they lost in the fire.

This year they're excited to engage with familiar faces and neighbors who pop in and pick up a gift.

