Latest straight ahead in sports- when blake pennock led pass - christian to its first playoff- win - in school history... during his- first year as head coach... - ocean springs took notice.- and it didn't take very long fo- the two sides to join forces...- with this afternoon's formal- introduction, - serving as the start of a new - era... of greyhound - football.

- - nat ---> "i know for the fact that we found - the right guy.

And at this time- i want to introduce to you your- new head football - coach at ocean springs high - school, blake pennock."

Nat ---> clapping - "it's incredibly exciting.

It's why that right now my skin is - - - - wanting to crawl off my face a- little bit.

I'm incredibly- excited.

It's going to be tough- to not only have to wait a whil- to- - - - go ahead and get started with - the christmas break and all, bu- we're going to- be ready to get to work."

After giving the pirates their- best season to date... blake- pennock had no reason to leave- pass christian.

Other than the- fact that opportunity came- knocking... - in the form of his dream job.

- "it's always been a goal of min to be a 6a head football coach.- and these jobs- are so competitive and to have- them choose me and to think tha- - - - i can lead their program is jus- humbling, really.

And it just - makes me want to get to work- even- - - - that much more to prove them- right."

An opportunity not to be taken- lightly... pennock is just- the second head coach at ocean- springs, this decade.

He follow- in the footsteps of ryan ross..- who took the- greyhounds to the post-season - six times, in nine years.

- consider the oven already - pre-heated... to 350.

- "when i talked to mark hubbard about this job and i told him - about my plan and my- - - - vision and i want to make ocean- springs big time.

It has every- piece of the puzzle - that it needs to be big time, - we've just got to fit the puzzl- together.

And to me, like i sai- in the press conference, ocean- springs is a sleeping giant and- we're about - to wake it up."

If pennock's seven-win- improvement during his lone - 8-4 season in the pass, is any- - - - indication... ocean springs - could follow a similar- trajectory.

- one that ideally includes the - program's first playoff - victory...- in five years.- "we think at ocean springs that we're going to be able to do th- things that we- - - - want to to be able to get to th- top of the mountain in 6a - football.

And we have - an opportunity here with a team- that has had success, but is- still hungry to keep- climbing.

And i think that's- where my presence is going to b- most felt."

Unbridled optimism aside... - pennock admits the road out of- region 4 class 6-a, in 20-20...- won't be an easy one.

- but until then... 'tis the- season.

- "so it's a merry christmas right?"

"absolutely.

Very merry christmas because it's time to- go.

It's a big present and we'r- ready to roll."

- pennock was given unanimous - approval by the ocean springs - board of trustees, on tuesday..- prior to friday's warm- welcome...



