Ten tonight... 3 over the past few years most americans have been more and more curious about their family trees thanks to kits like 23 and me and ancestry dot com but did you know your dna could be used to solve cold cases, convict people who've committed violent crimes, and even exonerate the wronglyfully accused?

News 15's leigha mcneil joins us now to tell us how it all works closure...is the driving force behind genetic geneologists shera lapointsot: "to be able to give that gift to some one has changed my life.

It's the most rewarding thing i've ever done."

Throughout the years she has closed dozens of cold cases thanks familal dna...but the popularity of dna testing groups like 23 and me have a lesser known option that can be beneficial to law enforcementsot: "as a tester you have a right to decide what information you want to put out there and who it's shared with."

Users can also opt into sharing their dna with officers helping them in several ways, thanks to new technology.sot: "by uploading your dna you never know who you will be actually helping we can take these criminals off the streets we can exonerate innocent people we can identify john and jane doe's and also the fallen military who are unnamed."sot: "they can use my dna or someone i manage that has agreeded to opt in to help capture a dangerous individual the i really dont have a problem."

Mark ri'chard, supports opting into sharing dna with law enforcment because he says it can close dark chapters in peoples livessot: "sometimes these are unsolved crimes where famlies can not get closure."sot: "people dont know what happended from an incident you kno someone got murdered ir raped and people never knoiw who did it then these cases go cold because the didnt have the dna back then so this is giving famlies an opportunity for closure."

Sot: "ehen you give a dna kit as a christmas gift think abiut going the extra mile and giving a little bit extra by uploading your dna opting into law enforcment use and lets make a difference in this world.

