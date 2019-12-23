Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Weather Blog: No White Christmas This Year

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Weather Blog: No White Christmas This Year

Weather Blog: No White Christmas This Year

We are now just hours away from Christmas.

Hanukah has begun, and "Festivus" is sweeping over Ravens Nation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brooks_anthony

Anthony Brooks RT @ActionNewsJax: 30 YEARS AGO TODAY: Who remembers when it snowed in Jacksonville in 1989? VIDEO: https://t.co/IoygJldsXG https://t.co/Q… 18 minutes ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Don't expect a White Christmas this year, @MartyBassWJZ has your holiday week forecast https://t.co/mvaIvsqOpE 52 minutes ago

mommaofblondes

Laurie C. Hatsell I remember! I was here and my parents were out of town and couldn't get home to spend Christmas with me! https://t.co/fpqAafKP5H 1 hour ago

904classick

Clas$ick 30 years ago on Dec. 23, it snowed in Jacksonville https://t.co/yOGpaBepiS 2 hours ago

KathleenChoal

Kathleen Choal A white Christmas is not in the cards this year. https://t.co/lNJFql651a 2 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News If you prefer a warm and sunny Christmas, we have some good news for you. If you prefer a white Christmas, well...… https://t.co/Wz1wVzTwS0 2 hours ago

JesusChrysler15

Jesus Chrysler Buresh Blog: Fall color!; White Christmas; U.S. snow records; Cloud charts; “Water Less”; Dec. skies https://t.co/Z9WI7jO6n3 3 hours ago

ActionNewsJax

ActionNewsJax 30 YEARS AGO TODAY: Who remembers when it snowed in Jacksonville in 1989? VIDEO: https://t.co/IoygJldsXG https://t.co/QsXlLbqrIk 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.