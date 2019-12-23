Global  

Kangana turns rail ticketseller at Mumbai station to promote film

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday surprised fans when she made a surprise appearance at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the avatar of a ticketseller.

Videos doing the rounds show Kangana giving away railway tickets to people from a counter at the station.
