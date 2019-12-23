Dad fail! Father fixing security camera caught unaware as son makes fun of him behind his back

An oblivious dad in an East Midlands village in England was ridiculed by his son while adjusting his security cameras yesterday (December 22).

Footage shows the father, John Clarke, up a ladder at home in the village of Kilsby, Northamptonshire, close to the CCTV camera, while the son, Robert Clarke, is in the background make rude hand gestures and performing silly dance moves to his unknowing father.

Robert told Newsflare: "I noticed while helping my dad angle his security cameras that I could remotely trigger them to record.

"[I] caught him struggling to hammer nails into the brick mortar, while I strutted my stuff with a dance in the background."