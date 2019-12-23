ToTok Reportedly A UAE Spy Tool



Tweets about this Ken Allen Popular messaging app ToTok reportedly an Emirati spy tool https://t.co/BOmt2QJtCC 4 minutes ago Yogendra Chavda ♏ Popular chat app ToTok is reportedly secret United Arab Emirates spying tool https://t.co/OhAZwjBlKp https://t.co/IzjTptCtQh 7 minutes ago nijet spare Popular messaging app ToTok reportedly an Emirati spy tool https://t.co/MyZGYkHnnX via @CNET 11 minutes ago tech news Popular chat app ToTok is reportedly secret United Arab Emirates spying tool https://t.co/DKTYLGnARZ https://t.co/UFyNt2tqvo 13 minutes ago JimTrainorInteractive RT @verge: Popular chat app ToTok is reportedly secret United Arab Emirates spying tool https://t.co/0eFeJhV5Pk https://t.co/eddDxMrNyg 15 minutes ago rhotwire Google and Apple have booted messaging app ToTok which was downloaded millions of times and reportedly a UAE spy to… https://t.co/WObiZulQ3b 20 minutes ago . RT @TaosProperty: The Emirati messaging app ToTok, advertised as an encrypted messaging service, is actually a #spying #tool used by the Un… 22 minutes ago Marika Choma The Emirati messaging app ToTok, advertised as an encrypted messaging service, is actually a #spying #tool used by… https://t.co/5lKFsgG2n9 25 minutes ago