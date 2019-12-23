Meet the Indian carpenter who holds the Guinness World Record for most fingers and toes on a living person

Meet Devendra Suthar - the man with the most fingers and toes - a 46-year-old living in India's Gujarat state.

Devendra was born with a condition called polydactylism and holds the Guinness World Record for having seven fingers on each hand and seven toes on each foot.

While his conditional is relatively common, it is rare to have 28 fingers and toes.

Devendra works as a carpenter and says he needs to be careful not to slice his digits off.

The filmer told Newsflare: "He is proud of his extra digits and calls them a blessing.

"But unfortunately his record hasn't helped him with his financial condition.

Apart from getting noticed on an international level, his financial condition has not improved and nobody helped him.

"He faces so many difficulties in routine life because of his extra digits.

He is always very careful while cutting wood and he never finds slippers in his size."