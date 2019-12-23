Global  

The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Reveals What Christmas Is Really Like with the Royal Family

Spending Christmas with the British Royal family sounds like it would be lavish and regal.

But according to Mike Tindall, the Christmas affair at Sandringham is really like everyone else’s.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
