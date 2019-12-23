Global  

Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Arabia&apos;s public prosecutor says five people arrested in connection to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi have been sentenced to death.
Court In Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death In Killing Of Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor announced five people have been sentenced to death for the 2018...
Five People Sentenced to Death for Khashoggi's Murder - Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecutor


RIA Nov. - Published


SolarisMaximus

Evan Johnson RT @WSJ: Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident journalist killed in the Saudi consul… 7 seconds ago

albadik

3arabi RT @APMiddleEast: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi… 9 seconds ago

WhimsicalMeToo

Feisty Green Eyes 💥✝️🎄☃️🤸‍♀️😎 🌶 👠💃 🐩🦜🌪 ONE murder case, MSM & US Socialist Dems went nuts/focused on, while ignoring & never mentioning deaths of 4500 Am… https://t.co/49t4oxV8qf 13 seconds ago

glpiman

Michael RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Dying for the cause, and the Trump charade: Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi murder https://t.co/… 13 seconds ago

silverinpapio

Goddess of Freedom RT @NewsHour: Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Ja… 15 seconds ago

paul_okonji

paul okonji Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years for the killing of Saudi… https://t.co/pZODCE67As 18 seconds ago

natashasamani

♀️🌊🇮🇳💖🎄Natasha Samani RT @CNBCTV18News: Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents. https://t.co/YrQFCEY… 20 seconds ago

icluroe

Ian Cluroe 🐏 But not MBS right? https://t.co/CY4aZTx8M9 32 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison [Video]Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Saudi Arabia sentenced five to death and three others to prison over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:06Published

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case [Video]Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

