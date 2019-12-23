Big Rig Slams Into North Hollywood Liquor Store 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:33s - Published Big Rig Slams Into North Hollywood Liquor Store The driver of the semi said another driver ran a red light and hit his truck, causing him to lose control of the truck. Greg Mills reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this magnusmoore RT @ABC7Brandi: #BREAKING now on @ABC7: the roads are a mess with several crashes causing backups. @abc7alexcheney is LIVE in North Hollywo… 14 hours ago Brandi Hitt #BREAKING now on @ABC7: the roads are a mess with several crashes causing backups. @abc7alexcheney is LIVE in North… https://t.co/UkDMcoVsZn 2 days ago