Long Lines At SFO With Pre-Christmas Travel Rush Underway

Long Lines At SFO With Pre-Christmas Travel Rush Underway

Long Lines At SFO With Pre-Christmas Travel Rush Underway

The travel rush ahead of Christmas is well underway, with record number of travelers expected this holiday season.

Katie Nielsen reports from San Francisco International Airport, where lines were already long Monday morning.

(12/23/19)
