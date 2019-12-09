Global  

Genius US dad who tricks daughter into not crying is BACK and gives most over-the-top reaction yet

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Watch this hilarious video of a US dad outsmarting his 2-year-old daughter... again!

In his most over-the-top reaction yet, father Jesse Merl and his daughter take turns weeping until she refuses to take her turn to cry.

The father-of-three told Newsflare: "This trick works every time to stop a tantrum." The cute moment was recorded on Sunday (December 22) at their house in the Bay Area of California.




