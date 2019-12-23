Rome Salvation Army taking on 24 hour bell ringing challenge

In rome tonight you will see someone there outside in the cold for a great cause.

Captain alan krueger is ing the bell for the salvation army's red kettle campaign for 24 hours straight.

He started ringing the bell tonight at 6:00, and will be there until 6:00 tommorow night.

Rome mayor jacqueline izzo was on hand for the ringing.

Checks were also presented from walmart and berkshire bank of rome to the salvation army for the campaign.

Krueger says they expect to raise a lot of money tonight.

"we're doing a 24 ho kettle which is a marathon fundrasier event for us, anthe purse of this is to raise money to help those in need this holilday season.

A we have a goal of $30,000 to hit in this 24 hour period of time.

We have some fantastic corporate sponsors and local communityaget have graciously given $18,000 of match to match this kettle.

So we're out here to help those in need this christmas season."

All the money raised from the kettle will stay in the rome community to help those in need through a variety of programs and services including youth programs,food and diaper donations, and providing comfort kits for fire victims.