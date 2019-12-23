Global  

Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

After a wet weekend, expect clear skies and cool temperatures on Monday, with highs in the 50s.

By Christmas Eve, clouds will return to the Bay Area.

For Christmas Day, expect showers and temperatures in the low 50s.

Mary Lee has the forecast.

(12/23/19)
