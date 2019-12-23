Video: Cinco condenados a muerte en Arabia Saudí por asesinato del periodista Khashoggi 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published Video: Cinco condenados a muerte en Arabia Saudí por asesinato del periodista Khashoggi La Fiscalía de Arabia Saudí anunció hoy que cinco personas han sido condenadas a muerte en primera instancia por el asesinato en octubre de 2018 del periodista Yamal Khashoggi en el consulado saudí de Estambul, aunque exoneró de responsabilidad a Saud al Qahtani, asesor del príncipe Mohamed bin Salman. 0

