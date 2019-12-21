Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah

5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah

5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah.

Hanukkah is one of the most popular Jewish holidays, but there are some things you probably don't know about the holiday.

1.

Chocolate Coins Started as Tips for Teachers.

Children used to give their teachers money this time of year as a “thank you” tip.

2.

Hanukkah Falls on the Same Hebrew Calendar Day Every Year.

Hanukkah falls on the 25th day of the month of Kislev, which can be anywhere from November to December.

3.

Dreidel was Inspired by a British Game.

The game of dreidel was inspired by a British top called a teetotum.

4.

Oily Foods are Hanukkah’s Culinary Tradition.

Potato pancakes and jelly donuts are eaten to acknowledge the oil burning for eight days.

5.

There’s No Correct Way to Spell It.

Common spellings include Hanukkah, Hanukah, Chanukah, Chanuka and Chanucah
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hanukkah, winter solstice, Eddie Murphy returns to 'SNL': 5 things to know this weekend

Hanukkah gets underway, holiday travel picks up steam, Eddie Murphy hosts "Saturday Night Live" and...
USATODAY.com - Published

Six brilliant things we learned about Hanukkah in Cambridge

Six brilliant things we learned about Hanukkah in CambridgeWe spoke to Cambridge residents about what Hanukkah in Cambridge is all about
Cambridge News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.