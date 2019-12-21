5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah

5 Things You May Not Know About Hanukkah.

Hanukkah is one of the most popular Jewish holidays, but there are some things you probably don't know about the holiday.

1.

Chocolate Coins Started as Tips for Teachers.

Children used to give their teachers money this time of year as a “thank you” tip.

2.

Hanukkah Falls on the Same Hebrew Calendar Day Every Year.

Hanukkah falls on the 25th day of the month of Kislev, which can be anywhere from November to December.

3.

Dreidel was Inspired by a British Game.

The game of dreidel was inspired by a British top called a teetotum.

4.

Oily Foods are Hanukkah’s Culinary Tradition.

Potato pancakes and jelly donuts are eaten to acknowledge the oil burning for eight days.

5.

There’s No Correct Way to Spell It.

Common spellings include Hanukkah, Hanukah, Chanukah, Chanuka and Chanucah