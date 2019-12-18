Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Reveals What Christmas Is Really Like with the Royal Family

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Reveals What Christmas Is Really Like with the Royal Family

The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Reveals What Christmas Is Really Like with the Royal Family

Spending Christmas with the British Royal family sounds like it would be lavish and regal.

But according to Mike Tindall, the Christmas affair at Sandringham is really like everyone else’s.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew and Cambridge family roll up for Queen's Christmas lunch

Prince Andrew and Cambridge family roll up for Queen's Christmas lunchPrince Andrew has joined the Queen and the rest of the royal family for a pre-Christmas lunch at...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! Online


This image was released ahead of the Queen's usual Christmas day message. A detail in the background has reignited rumours of a feud

This image was released ahead of the Queen's usual Christmas day message. A detail in the background has reignited rumours of a feudQueen Elizabeth's annual Christmas Day message is a royal family tradition, but this year a glaring...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada [Video]Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays. Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital [Video]The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.