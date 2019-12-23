Heather's morning forecast: Monday, December 23, 2019



Recent related videos from verified sources Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee After a wet weekend, expect clear skies and cool temperatures on Monday, with highs in the 50s. By Christmas Eve, clouds will return to the Bay Area. For Christmas Day, expect showers and temperatures.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:45Published 1 hour ago Monday morning forecast Monday morning forecast Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:36Published 2 hours ago