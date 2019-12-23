Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

These are the victims of the deadly Nashville stabbing

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
These are the victims of the deadly Nashville stabbing

These are the victims of the deadly Nashville stabbing

Two of the three victims in Saturday's stabbing -- 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III -- were taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center, where they later died.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing [Video]Suspect named in deadly Midtown stabbing

Metro police have named a suspect in the deadly Midtown stabbing that left two dead and injured one early Saturday morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:47Published

Man sought for questioning in deadly Nashville stabbing [Video]Man sought for questioning in deadly Nashville stabbing

Police say a 23-year-old man is sought for questioning in connection with a stabbing that killed two and injured one in Midtown Nashville early Saturday morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.