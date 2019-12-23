These are the victims of the deadly Nashville stabbing 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:39s - Published These are the victims of the deadly Nashville stabbing Two of the three victims in Saturday's stabbing -- 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III -- were taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center, where they later died. 0

